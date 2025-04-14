One of the injured’s left hand is almost severed

Over 100 crude bombs explode as rival groups clash again in Shariatpur

Two people have suffered injuries after more than 100 crude bombs were detonated during a clash between the two rival groups in Shariatpur’s Zajira Upazila in a bid to assert dominance.

Zajira police chief Dulal Akand said the incident occurred in the Chhabbish Para area in the Upazila’s Jaynagor union on Sunday afternoon.

The injured are Sabbir Khalasi, 21, and Sajal Chokdar, 29.

Of them, Sabbir's left hand was almost severed. Sajal's hands and legs were broken.

They have been sent to Dhaka for better treatment.

Earlier, on Apr 5, a clash erupted between two rival groups and crude bombs were detonated in the Durba Danga area of the Upazila’s Bilaspur union.

Police and witnesses said the recent clash was the result of an ongoing rivalry between the followers of local Union Parishad member Halim Talukder and former Chhatra League leader Mithun Dhali.

On Sunday afternoon, the people of Jasim Talukder, a supporter of Halim, came face to face with the group belonging to Mithun’s follower Alam Sardar.

They have reportedly attacked each other with improvised bombs and sharp weapons.

Sabbir was injured after a hand grenade exploded in his hand.

Later at night, on Sajal’s way back from a local market, his opponents beat him, breaking both his hands and legs.

Upon receiving the information, police, RAB, and army personnel recovered huge local weapons after a drive at the spot.

However, no one could be arrested during the operation.

Sabbir's relative Fatema Begum said, "My nephew is a young boy. The bomb exploded in his hand."

OC Dulal said police had brought the situation under control after being informed of the incident.

Legal action will be taken when a complaint is made on the matter, he added.

On Apr 5, Tension gripped Zajira Upazila in Shariatpur after helmeted men hurled hand bombs in a show of strength, leaving the village deserted.

Locals told police that the clash followed a rivalry between followers of Bilaspur Union Parishad Chairman Kuddus Bepari and Jubo League leader Jalil Madbar.

On receiving the information, police went to the spot, rescued locals, and removed them to safety.

Later, a video of the incident went viral on social media.