What campaigners can and cannot do in 2026 general election

The Election Commission (EC) has announced a stringent set of campaign rules for the general election, imposing restrictions on posters, drone use, and overseas publicity, while tightening oversight on social media campaigning.

Under the new code, no candidate or party may use more than 20 billboards or hold joint manifesto announcements on a single stage.

Each contestant and party must also submit a written pledge to comply with the election code.

The “Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates, 2025” was issued at midnight on Monday by the commission led by AMM Nasir Uddin.

The code stipulates penalties for violations, including up to six months in jail, a fine of Tk 150,000 for candidates, and the same amount for their parties.

The EC also reserves the authority to cancel a candidacy if an investigation confirms a breach of the code.

[More to follow]