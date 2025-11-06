Protest at Dhaka University calls for reinstating music, PE teachers at primary level

The Department of Music at Dhaka University has held a protest rally to demand the reinstatement of the assistant teacher positions for “music” and “physical education” at Bangladesh’s government primary schools.

The protesters began their demonstration at the foot of the Aparajeyo Bangla Sculpture around 11am on Thursday with a performance of the national anthem.

Members of the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies and the Department of Dance attended the protest in solidarity.

Humaira Nawaz, a student of the Department of Music at the protest, said: "Music and physical education help raise a child into a human being. You can see that music is taught in all countries across the world. This is because music keeps people away from crime. So, why are we standing here today? This is not just shameful for the Department of Music, but a shame for the entire country. Why do we have to stand in defence of music?"

Last Sunday, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education scrapped the newly created posts for music and physical education teachers in government primary schools in the face of criticism from religious organisations.

Prof Israfeel Shaheen, a teacher in the Department of Theatre, said: "This damages the important history of our country. Many of those in the government today are teachers. Our education advisor is also a sensitive person. How did he give this order?"

After the mass uprising, Bangladesh wants a stable state system, he said.

“You have given this order, now cancel it. A state cannot run on religion. Music is also needed."

DUCSU member Hema Chakma said, "Today, the practice of music has been cancelled due to pressure from a specific group."

Department of Music teacher Azizur Rahman Tuhin said, "Civilisation survives on art, literature and culture. This will hinder the mental and physical development of future generations. We call on the government to immediately reinstate the posts for 'music' and 'physical education' in primary education."