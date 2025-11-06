Chattogram BNP activist Abdul Hakim killed by ‘hitmen’, says police

Abdul Hakim, a businessman and BNP activist from Chattogram, has been shot dead by “hired killers” amid disputes over control of the local sand market and regional dominance.

Chattogram District Police confirmed the incident in a media statement on Thursday, saying four individuals have been arrested from different areas of the city over the past week, and the firearms and motorcycle used in the murder have been recovered.

According to the statement, the arrested suspects confessed in court to their involvement in the killing.

On the evening of Oct 7, a group of men stopped Hakim near Madunaghat Bridge in Hathazari Upazila and shot him. Hakim was the owner of Hamim Agro Farm in Raozan and was actively involved in local BNP politics.

The arrested suspects include Abdullah Khokon, alias Lengra Khokon, Maruf, and Saklayen Hossain. A single-barrel gun, a light machine gun, and a motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from them.

Kazi Md Tarek Aziz, additional superintendent of Hathazari Police, told bdnews24.com: “According to the information from the arrested individuals, this murder took place over the control of sand markets in Raozan and local dominance.”

He said about 12 more suspects have been identified apart from the four arrested, and operations are under way to apprehend them.

Tarek said the suspects admitted during interrogation that they were “assigned” to carry out the killing.

Police, however, did not provide details about who was involved in planning the crime.

“We have identified several others linked to this incident, but in the interest of the investigation, their names are not being disclosed at this time,” he added.