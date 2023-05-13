    বাংলা

    Bangladesh relaxes dress code for trial court judges and lawyers as summer temperature soars

    The decision came after requests from multiple bar associations nationwide

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 May 2023, 09:51 AM
    Updated : 13 May 2023, 09:51 AM

    Bangladesh Supreme Court has relaxed the strict dress code of wearing black coats and gowns for lawyers and judges in all trial courts and tribunals.

    Male lawyers and judges at the trial courts and special tribunals can wear long-sleeved white shirts, while female lawyers and judges can wear white sarees or Salwar Kameez, according to a notice issued by the Supreme Court. They are required to wear white neckbands or black ties.

    The notice also mentioned that the decision, effective from Sunday, was taken by the chief justice’s office following requests from multiple bar associations nationwide.

