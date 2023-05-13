Bangladesh relaxes dress code for trial court judges and lawyers as summer temperature soars

She testified in graphic detail that Trump, now 76, raped her in the Bergdorf dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996
Bangladesh Supreme Court has relaxed the strict dress code of wearing black coats and gowns for lawyers and judges in all trial courts and tribunals.
Male lawyers and judges at the trial courts and special tribunals can wear long-sleeved white shirts, while female lawyers and judges can wear white sarees or Salwar Kameez, according to a notice issued by the Supreme Court. They are required to wear white neckbands or black ties.
The notice also mentioned that the decision, effective from Sunday, was taken by the chief justice’s office following requests from multiple bar associations nationwide.