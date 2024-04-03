Parents bought Sukhi a new dress. The 7-year-old’s raped body is found days before Eid

Nasrin Sukhi was supposed to travel to her ancestral village in Cumilla from Chattogram to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

“We bought dresses for everyone. Sukhi was also delighted to have the dress of her choice. My girl is no more. What’ll we do with this dress now?” her distraught mother Bilkis wondered.

The woman stood with her 3-year-old son in her arms at Kotwali Police Station on Tuesday, while 7-year-old Sukhi’s body was at the morgue.

“I want justice for my daughter. The culprit must be handed a punishment more severe than the crime he committed by killing my daughter,” she said.

The woman works as a domestic worker in daytime and then collects scrapped plastic bottles to sell to suppliers of recyclers. Her husband Razzak is a rickshawpuller and they have seven children, including twins.

The couple aged between 40 and 50 married off three of their daughters while one of the twins went missing two and a half years ago. One daughter lives with the mother’s parents in Cumilla.

The family – Sukhi, her parents, and younger brother – lived in the Bou Bazar area.