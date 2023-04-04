Bangabazar traders have ignored warnings for 4 years ahead of massive blaze: fire service

After the massive blaze that burnt Dhaka’s Bangabazar, the fire service said it had warned traders of fire hazards four years ago.

Despite several notices on the matter, they did not take the necessary precautions, Brig Gen Md Main Uddin, director general of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said on Tuesday.

The fire at the market started early on Tuesday morning. Fifty fire service units, with support from the army and the air force, managed to bring the blaze under control at 12:36 pm, some six-and-a-half hours later.