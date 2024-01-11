Sheikh Hasina begins 5th term as prime minister as Bangladesh swears in new cabinet

Sheikh Hasina has been sworn in as prime minister of Bangladesh for an unprecedented fifth term after her party won an absolute majority in Jan 7 general election.

The oath-taking ceremony for the newly appointed members of cabinet began at the president’s official residence Bangabhaban’s Darbar Hall at 7 pm on Thursday. According to tradition, President Mohammed Shahabuddin then gave Hasina the oath of duty and secrecy as the head of government.

Afterwards, he offered her his congratulations. Following the prime minister, the new members of cabinet were sworn in by the president.

The ceremony was moderated by Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain.

Hasina has picked 25 ministers and 11 state ministers to run the country alongside her. For a fresh start, 14 new names will be added to the cabinet following the 12th national parliamentary polls.

The president greeted Awami League President Hasina upon her arrival at the Bangabhaban. The head of state and head of government then spoke privately for some time.

Afterwards, the prime minister stepped into Darbar Hall.

After the oath-taking ceremony, tea and refreshments were made available at the Bangabhaban premises. President Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Hasina made the rounds, stopping to speak with guests.