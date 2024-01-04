Vandalism, blockade at Tangail garment factory leads to highway congestion for 15 km

Workers at a garment factory in Tangail’s Mirzapur Upazila have vandalised the factory gate and blocked the highway demanding they receive government-mandated wages and allowances. The protest has led to congestion on 15 km of the Dhaka-Tangail highway.

As of 8:45 pm on Thursday, the blockade was still in place, according to Shakila Binte Matin, the upazila executive officer of Mirzapur. The incident occurred at a factory owned by the Newtex Group of Industries in the Gorai area.

Workers Sajjad Hossain, Sujon Mia, Alamgir Hossain, Taslima Begum and Suraiya Akhtar were among at least 20 workers who allege that Newtex and some other nearby factories have to yet to start implementing the new pay scale set by the government for garment workers, which requires a Tk 12,500 minimum wage. This has led to discontent among workers for the past couple of days.