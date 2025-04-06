Bombs with timer discovered in ‘Aynaghor’: Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam

“One tribunal is not enough,” says the chief prosecutor

Tajul Islam, chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), has alleged that time bombs had been planted in the secret detention centres known as Aynaghor to kill investigators looking into cases of “enforced disappearance” following the fall of the Awami League government.

Following the hearings at the tribunal on Sunday, Tajul said he had personally accompanied the investigative team during their visit to the location, which he identified as the "TFI Cell”.

“Bombs had been fitted there,” he said.

“Timers were set. We can understand that there was an attempt to kill those who went to investigate.”

He added that the hidden facility had been sealed behind walls that had to be demolished for access.

The area, he said, had been filled with waste in what appeared to be a deliberate effort to obscure evidence.

The remarks came after a tribunal hearing into four separate cases of alleged crimes against humanity.

Tajul said, ‘‘The tribunal’s investigation agency is investigating the disappearance cases. The investigation agency has uncovered three of the most complex secret detention camps known as Aynaghor.”

The TFI Cell, he emphasised, was a semi-underground facility “kept secret in a well-planned manner”.

Amid ongoing speculation regarding the tribunal’s progress, Tajul stressed that the lack of public updates should not be mistaken for inaction.

“They have not come to the public every day,” he said.

“That is why many may think that the investigation work has not been done.”

He added, “Everyone will be able to understand what has happened in the investigation work from the day the first formal charge is filed.”

“I am not commenting on this anymore,” he said.

“You will know when the time comes.”

“SECOND TRIBUNAL BEING FORMED”

Tajul also emphasised the need for expanding the judicial infrastructure to handle the volume and complexity of crimes against humanity cases.

“One tribunal is not enough,” he said.

“There should be more tribunals here.”

He noted that the government had responded positively to the proposal.

“We hope that at least the second tribunal will start its journey very soon,” he added.