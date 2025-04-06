Candidates demand ‘roadmap’ to resolve 44-47 BCS deadlock

The candidates have submitted a memorandum to the PSC with five demands

Candidates of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations have asked authorities to resolve the ongoing deadlock surrounding the 44th to 47th BCS.

They demand that the viva of the 44th BCS be wrapped up and final results published by May, and the 46th BCS viva begin only after the 45th BCS written results are released.

They also demanded the announcement of a clear roadmap for the ongoing 44th to 47th BCS.

These demands were made during a sit-in demonstration outside the main gate of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) in Dhaka’s Agargaon on Sunday.

The spokesperson of the candidates of the 44th, 45th and 46th BCS, Mostaqin Ashiq, told bdnews24.com: “There has been a mess in the BCS. The viva of the 44th BCS is under way, and it has been announced the written exam of the 46th BCS will start in May.

“Many candidates are participating in both these exams. As a result, they have to concentrate on preparing for the viva and the written exams together.

"Meanwhile, the written exam of the 45th BCS was conducted one and a half years ago, but no results were published.

“We want a clear roadmap for the 44th to 47th BCS. We have held a sit-in programme and submitted a memorandum to the commission to press our demands.

“We have also had a discussion with the chairman of the commission.”

Shafayet, another candidate who gave a single name, told bdnews24.com: “We, the 44th BCS batch, have been stuck since 2021. Our viva has been going on for almost a year with the current and previous commissions.”

In the memorandum given to the commission, the candidates have made a 5-point charter of demand. These are:

Publish the full schedule for the remaining viva candidates of the 44th BCS, and complete viva by May. Release the final results by June.

Increase the number of cadre and non-cadre posts in the 44th BCS and provide jobs for all candidates who cleared the viva. Cancel the non-cadre rules of 2023 .

After the final results of the 44th BCS, publish the 45th written results and complete the viva before December 2025.

After the 44th final results and the 45th written results, organise the 46th written exam. This would reduce the need for candidates to sit multiple BCS exams, favouring the results process and the overall system.

‎Hold the 47th preliminary exam at least two months after the BCS written exam.

Currently, the viva of the 44th BCS is under way. Although the oral exam announced in 2021, was started, the PSC announced its cancellation on Nov 18, 2024, resuming on Dec 22, 2024.

The first phase of the viva began on May 8, 2024. It was postponed once due to the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, and again on Aug 25, 2024.

Of the 11,732 candidates, 3,930 had participated in the viva before the cancellation.

The commission said the examination was cancelled “to ensure fairness, based on candidates' requests”.

The PSC published the notification for the 45th BCS on Nov 30, 2022, with the preliminary exam being held on May 19, 2023, where 268,119 candidates participated.

The results of the preliminary examination were published on Jun 6, 2023.

The written exam began on Jan 23, 2024, but the results are still pending. The PSC has sent the answer sheets for third-party review.

The 46th BCS written exam will start on May 8, 2024. After publishing the results of the preliminary in two phases, 21,397 candidates are waiting to take part in the written exam.

The PSC published the 46th BCS notification on Nov 30, 2023, with the preliminary exam held on Apr 26, 2024. Of 254,561 candidates, 10,638 passed.

The written exam, initially set for August 2024, was postponed due to political instability. On Nov 18, 2024, the PSC decided to reissue the preliminary results, and 10,759 more candidates were added on Nov 27, 2024.

The 47th BCS notification was issued on Nov 28, 2024, to recruit 3,487 cadre and 201 non-cadre posts.

The application, initially set to begin on Dec 10, 2024, was restarted on Dec 29, 2024, with a revised notice.

Changes included reducing viva marks from 200 to 100 and raising the age limit to 32. The preliminary exam is scheduled for Jun 27, 2025.