Autorickshaw driver stabbed in Mohammadpur hijacking

A battery-powered rickshaw driver has allegedly been stabbed by hijackers in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur while his vehicle was being taken.

Police rescued and took the driver to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after he was abandoned in Dhanmondi after the incident occurred early on Sunday.

The injured is Bhola Sadar resident Ismail Hossain, 45.

He currently lives in Kamrangirchar.

Quoting Ismail, Dhanmondi Police Station Sub-Inspector Shahin Sabuj said: “At dawn, two passengers boarded the autorickshaw for Mohammadpur from Panthapath. After reaching Mohammadpur, a pickup van came and stopped the rickshaw.”

“Pretending to ask for directions to Dhanmondi Road 6, up to seven people descended from the vehicle and attacked the driver with machetes. They took Tk 1,700 in cash, a mobile phone, and the autorickshaw. Later, they put the driver in the pickup and left him outside Sampan Restaurant at Dhanmondi 27.”

Spotting Ismail lying there, a police patrol team first took him to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. He was later taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

“Ismail has undergone a surgery. He is out of danger now. We are trying to identify the perpetrators,” said Shahin.