Dhallywood actors Shakib, Siam lead protest against Israeli genocide in Gaza

Since the Oct 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel, which triggered a devastating military response, Gaza has endured sustained bombardment.

More than a year later, the toll continues to mount as corpses line the streets.

The cries of the wounded echo through the air as the skeletal remains of buildings mark a deepening humanitarian crisis.

In cities around the globe, anti-war protests have persisted for months, with demonstrators calling for an end to the bloodshed.

While a ceasefire offered a brief respite, it has since unravelled, plunging the besieged territory into fresh turmoil.

Bangladeshi celebrities have taken to social media to protest against the genocide.

“Gaza is not just a geographical name; it is a symbol of the oppressed people today,” wrote superstar Shakib Khan in a Facebook post.

The Dhallywood actor declared his support for the people of Gaza, expressing his resolve to stand by them.

Actor Siam Ahmed said: “By the time I am writing this post, has the existence of Gaza been erased?”

“Can any of us avoid responsibility for these ruins of Palestine? I could never stop crying for Palestine.”

Siam also drew a comparison between his latest film and the Gaza tragedy, writing: “When the story of ‘Jongli’ was being written, I kept imagining Palestinian children instead of birds. Can't we gift a beautiful world to children?”

Actress Jaya Ahsan expressed solidarity with a global campaign that called for a boycott of educational institutions and offices in protest of the violence.

Sharing a poster on Facebook, she wrote: “Yes! Of course, solidarity against the Israeli occupation and genocide.”

Zakia Bari Mamo, another Dhallywood actress, said: “Not human. They are like lifeless dolls.”

Actor Shajal Noor posted an image of the destruction in Gaza, asking: “Where is the humanity? Can any human being do this?”

He urged his followers to stand by Palestinians.

Toma Mirza, actress and public figure, shared a painting depicting the violence in Gaza, calling the scene a “death scene” for Muslims around the world.