Bangladeshis among 40 undocumented migrants sent to Albania from Italy

The Italian government has deported 40 undocumented migrants, including some Bangladeshis, to detention centres in Albania.

On Friday, the migrants were sent from the port of Brindisi aboard a vessel named "Libra". They were handcuffed during the transfer.

This marks the fourth such deportation to Albania. Previously, the Italian government had been compelled by court orders in Rome to repatriate migrants on three separate occasions.

According to local authorities, the deported migrants include nationals from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Georgia, Algeria, Nigeria, Moldova, Tunisia, and Egypt. However, no official data has been released yet specifying how many Bangladeshis were among them.

Saiful Islam, first secretary of the Bangladesh Embassy in Rome, said: "Among those sent today, a few have been identified by local authorities as likely Bangladeshis. The embassy will be officially informed once their identities are confirmed, and further steps will be taken as per Italian regulations."

Following a new directive issued on Mar 28 over the transfer of migrants to Albania, Italian authorities launched operations in refugee camps, including those in Milan. Subsequently, 40 individuals were detained from six camps, including in Milan and Turin.

Cecilia Strada, a member of the European Parliament and leader of the centre-left Democratic Party, criticised the move, saying many of these 40 migrants had applied for political asylum in Italy and their applications were under process. Deporting them to Albania while their asylum process was ongoing, and in handcuffs, raises serious human rights concerns, she added.

In response, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani referred to the court ruling stipulating that anyone entering Italy illegally -- by sea or any other means -- can be sent to Albania. However, migrants can still apply for asylum in Italy from Albania, he noted.

Migration expert and Rome-based Bangladeshi MK Rahman Liton said that the Italian government was offering legal pathways for migration. "Our focus should be on proper training and preparation to enter Italy through lawful means."

Since coming to power, the government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has taken a hardline stance against illegal immigration. The policy of relocating undocumented migrants arriving from outside the EU to Albania is part of the stricter approach.

The move has sparked international debate regarding transparency and humanitarian concerns in Italy’s migration policy.