Threat to 'burn everything' halts Lalon Mela in Narayanganj

Local protests and administrative restrictions force the cancellation of the event

The tarpaulin at the venue has been removed after threats were received to halt the 'Mohoti Sadhusanga and Lalon Mela', a festival held in memory of the mystic saint Lalon Shah in Narayanganj Sadar Upazila.

Devotees who had travelled from distant places have returned, and the place, expected to be filled with Lalon's philosophical songs, now lies in eerie silence.

The two-day event, which was supposed to begin with ‘Guru Karma’ on Friday evening at the Muktidham Ashram and Lalon Academy in Norosinghpur village, was halted due to protests and threats from the local ‘Tawhidi Janata’.

Deputy Commissioner of Narayanganj Md Mahmudul Hoque said "The organisers sought permission for the Lalon Mela, but a group submitted a memorandum requesting its cancellation.

He added, “Considering the law and order situation, the arrangement of the Lalon Mela has been prohibited."

On Friday, a sense of panic filled the Muktidham Ashram and Lalon Academy premises.

Several bamboo poles remained buried in the ground, but the tarpaulin set up the previous night was gone.

Fakir Shah Jalal, the organiser of the Sadhusanga, was seen walking around the premises, looking upset. Nearby, two police officers were stationed at a tea shop.

Baul artist Shafi Mandal had been invited to perform songs at the event, which attracted Lalon devotees from across the country.

Jalal said, "The tarpaulin was taken down this morning. Devotees from far-off places have already left, and those remaining are preparing to go. Sadhusanga and Lalon Mela will not be held. The administration has prohibited gatherings and music."

Devotees had been anxious about the event for the past week.

Last Friday, hundreds marched in Narsinghpur village, demanding the event's cancellation.

Later, they gathered at a local Eidgah field near Muktidham Ashram, where Hifazat-e Islam's Central Nayeb-e-Ameer Abdul Awal delivered a speech threatening to stop the event.

On Monday, members of the 'Tawhidi Janata' submitted a memorandum to the district commissioner demanding the event be stopped.

Despite protests from cultural and political figures against the closure, including a human chain formed on Wednesday, the district administration did not grant formal permission for the event.

The Narayanganj Cultural Alliance also condemned the threats to halt the festival and expressed their disapproval.

Fakir Jalal explained that although he hoped to hold the event on a smaller scale, administrative pressure prevented him from doing so.

He said, "I went to the DC and the SP [superintendent of police] many times, but permission was never granted. I did not even set up a microphone.

“We had hoped to preach Saiji's ideology ourselves, but this morning, some came and threatened to 'burn everything'. The decorators took everything down out of fear. The police and administration also asked people to leave the ashram,” he added.

He expressed frustration, saying: "We arranged food for the guests, but they couldn’t eat. I sent my brother to ensure the elderly’s safety. I'm stuck in my own house, like a prisoner. My heart is heavy."

Kamal Uddin, a 57-year-old devotee from Comilla, was among the many who left when the event was cancelled.

"I came to sing two songs in Saiji’s name, but I won’t be allowed to sing even one. I don’t want to stay."

Rafiqul Islam, who had travelled from Cumilla, also packed up his goods after the fair was shut down.

"I rented a car for Tk 18,000, and now I'm left with a loss of Tk 22,000. I planned to stay for five days, but now all my money is wasted. It’s not just about the money – I’ve never been harassed in 19 years."

Assistant Sub-Inspector Md Jahangir from Fatulla Model Police Station said, "Some locals are against the Sadhusanga and Lalon Mela. Permission for this fair was not granted, so we are here to maintain law and order."

Many Lalon devotees were not only shocked by the cancellation but also feared possible attacks.

Monowara Begum, 65, who was sitting on the front altar of the ashram, was heard saying to someone: “There’s a problem if the microphone is used, and a problem if the loudspeaker is used. But you know Anwar, after having dinner tonight, you’ll play the deck, and I’ll play the pot and spoon. Will they still attack us?"

Efforts to contact Jamaat leader Awal for comment were unsuccessful.