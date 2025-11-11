Fires on 3 buses in Dhaka overnight

Fires have broken out in buses in at least three separate locations in Dhaka overnight.

The incidents occurred between 12:45am to 4am on Tuesday, according to Fire Service Control Room Duty Officer Md Shahjahan.

He said, "A fire broke out in a Rajdhani Paribahan bus in Rayerbagh at 12:45am, a Raida Paribahan bus caught fire in Jatrabari at 2:08am, and another fire broke out in another Raida Paribahan bus at the Uttara Janapath intersection at 4am. Firefighters went to the scenes and brought the fires under control when they were reported."

He also said that all three buses were parked and no casualties were reported in these incidents.

The Awami League, whose political activities are banned, has announced a protest programme from Nov 10 to Nov 13 as the verdict date for party chief Sheikh Hasina's trial at the International Crimes Tribunal for crimes against humanity in the July Uprising approaches. The party has been accused of "attacks and killings" during the movement.

On Monday, crude bombs were detonated at seven places in Dhaka and three vehicles were set on fire amid the party’s programme.