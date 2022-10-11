11 jailed for defying hilsa fishing ban in Barishal

A mobile court has sentenced 11 fishermen to one year in jail each for defying the hilsa fishing ban in Barishal.
The Rapid Action Battalion detained the fishermen who were catching spawning hilsa fish on the Arial Khan River in a raid based on a tip-off, RAB-8 Captain Major Mohammad Jahangir Alam said at a media briefing on Monday.
“A total of 12 fishermen were detained and 30,000 metres of fishing net were recovered during the raid. The detainees were produced before the mobile court of Kamrunnahar Tamanna, assistant commissioner and executive magistrate at the DC office in Barishal afterwards.”
“Another fisherman was fined Tk 5,000 at the time,” Alam said.
The 11 fishermen were then sent to jail. The twelfth was released after paying the fine, he added.