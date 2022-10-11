    বাংলা

    11 jailed for defying hilsa fishing ban in Barishal

    Another fisherman was fined Tk 5,000 for catching spawning hilsa fish on the Arial Khan River in Barishal

    Barishal Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Oct 2022, 09:21 AM
    Updated : 11 Oct 2022, 09:21 AM

    A mobile court has sentenced 11 fishermen to one year in jail each for defying the hilsa fishing ban in Barishal.

    The Rapid Action Battalion detained the fishermen who were catching spawning hilsa fish on the Arial Khan River in a raid based on a tip-off, RAB-8 Captain Major Mohammad Jahangir Alam said at a media briefing on Monday.

    “A total of 12 fishermen were detained and 30,000 metres of fishing net were recovered during the raid. The detainees were produced before the mobile court of Kamrunnahar Tamanna, assistant commissioner and executive magistrate at the DC office in Barishal afterwards.”

    “Another fisherman was fined Tk 5,000 at the time,” Alam said.

    The 11 fishermen were then sent to jail. The twelfth was released after paying the fine, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dhaka WASA Managing Director Taqsem A Khan speaks to the media the agency’s headquarters on Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022 two days after a proposal was put forward to raise the price of water in the capital by at least 20 percent. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
    WASA chief must submit salary details: SC
    The Supreme Court's chamber judge turned down the WASA Board’s appeal against an order that asked Taqsem to file the details of his salary
    Three people sentenced to death for 2016 murder of Cumilla housewife
    3 to die for Cumilla housewife’s murder
    Jamila Begum was on her way to the local market in Meghna Upazila when she was attacked and killed for her gold earrings
    Students, guardians protest mooted closure of Viqarunnisa's Dhanmondi branch
    Street protests against closure of Viqarunnisa's Dhanmondi branch
    Students and guardians are calling for the school to fix the issues at the branch and make it a permanent campus
    Student stabbed to death by 'teen gang' in Noakhali
    Student stabbed to death by 'teen gang' in Noakhali
    Kamrul Hasan Jobayer was fatally stabbed in a reprisal attack following an altercation with another youth over an issue of seniority

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher