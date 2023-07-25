Personal data of millions of Bangladeshis was leaked by a govt site. A probe finds no one is culpable

A committee commissioned by the ICT Division to investigate the data leak from the government's birth and death registration website could not ascertain the number of individuals whose information was exposed or their identities after a data breach exposed the personal information of millions of citizens.

The committee also failed to hold anyone accountable for the security breach of private citizen information on the government's Critical Information Infrastructure, or CII, website.

Moreover, the report did not recommend any legal or criminal actions against those deemed responsible.