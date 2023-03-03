    বাংলা

    Protest against Ahmadiyya event turns violent in Panchagarh

    The protesters gathered in the town and clashed with police after Jum’ah prayers

    Panchagarh Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 March 2023, 01:50 PM
    Updated : 3 March 2023, 01:50 PM

    Hundreds of Muslims have clashed with the police and vandalised shops during a protest against an event announced by the Ahmadiyya community in Panchagarh.

    The protesters marched in small groups to gather in the town’s Chourongi intersection for a bigger procession after Jum’ah prayers on Friday.

    The police tightened security in the town ahead of the protest programme after the Ahmadiyya announced a three-day Jalsa, a religious gathering of the minority Muslim community, at Ahmadnagar on the outskirts of the town.

    Abdul Latif Mia, chief of Panchagarh Sadar Police Station, said clashes began when the protesters started throwing brickbats at the law enforcers.

    Several people, including three policemen, were injured in the clashes, according to him.

    The protesters torched a traffic police box at Dhakkamara as police fired teargas, he said. Police and Border Guard Bangladesh vehicles were damaged in attacks by the protesters.

    Witnesses said the protesters vandalised several shops owned by Ahmadiyya people at Panchagarh Bazar.

    As tension mounted, owners closed shops across the town. The general public hunkered down at home. The protesters burnt tyres on some roads.

    SM Sirajul Huda, superintendent of police in the northern district, said the law enforcers were trying their best to bring the situation under control.

