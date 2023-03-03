Protest against Ahmadiyya event turns violent in Panchagarh

Hundreds of Muslims have clashed with the police and vandalised shops during a protest against an event announced by the Ahmadiyya community in Panchagarh.

The protesters marched in small groups to gather in the town’s Chourongi intersection for a bigger procession after Jum’ah prayers on Friday.

The police tightened security in the town ahead of the protest programme after the Ahmadiyya announced a three-day Jalsa, a religious gathering of the minority Muslim community, at Ahmadnagar on the outskirts of the town.