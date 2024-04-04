No customers at Thanchi Bazar a day after bank robberies

The armed bank robberies in Bandarban's Thanchi have spurred fear among the locals and streets seemed empty one day after the attack.

The shops opened on Thursday morning in Thanchi Sadar Upazila, but foot traffic was minimal in the marketplace area.

According to Jashim Uddin, the general secretary of the Thanchi Traders Association, shops were closed on Wednesday as people were scared to step outside of their homes following the attacks.

"Apart from the pharmacies, all other stores were closed," he told the media.

"The shops have finally opened today, but the streets are still empty," he added.

A group of armed robbers looted the Thanchi branches of the Bangladesh Krishi Bank and Sonali Bank around 12:30pm on Wednesday. They took Tk 208,000 from Krishi Bank and Tk 1,500,000 from Sonali Bank.

The robbers also opened fire near the banks to spread panic among the locals during the heist.

Before that, on Tuesday, over 100 men attacked the Sonali Bank branch in Ruma Upazila's Sadar area. As many as 20 people, including bank officials and security personnel, were assaulted, and the branch's manager, Nezam Uddin, was kidnapped.