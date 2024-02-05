Court sentences 10, including ex-AL leader Ruhul Amin, to death in Noakhali election day rape case

The court also ordered each of the convicts to pay a Tk 50,000 fine, said Assistant Public Prosecutor Saleh Ahmed Sohel.

Expelled Subarnachar Awami League leaders Ruhul Amin and Md Hasan Ali Bulu directly influenced and took part in the incident, the judge said.

The victim, a woman then in her forties, was gang raped on Dec 30, 2018, at her home in Modhyabagya Village after her husband and children were tied up.

The woman, a mother of four, said the incident was a repercussion of her altercation with a few people in a polling centre.

Her husband filed a case with the Charjabbar Police Station the next day.

The Detective Branch of Police (DB) indicted 16 suspects, including Awami league leader Ruhul Amin, on Mar 27, 2019.