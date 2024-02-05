    বাংলা

    Court sentences 10, including ex-AL leader Ruhul Amin, to death in Noakhali election day rape case

    Awami League leader Ruhul Amin and Md Hasan Ali Bulu directly influenced and took part in the incident, the judge said

    Published : 5 Feb 2024, 07:39 AM
    A court has sentenced 10 people to death and another six to life sentences in prison for the gang rape of a woman in Noakhali’s Subarnachar on the day of the 11th national election.

    Awami League leader Ruhul Amin is among the death row convicts.

    Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Fatema Ferdous delivered the verdict on Monday.

    The court also ordered each of the convicts to pay a Tk 50,000 fine, said Assistant Public Prosecutor Saleh Ahmed Sohel.

    Expelled Subarnachar Awami League leaders Ruhul Amin and Md Hasan Ali Bulu directly influenced and took part in the incident, the judge said.

    The victim, a woman then in her forties, was gang raped on Dec 30, 2018, at her home in Modhyabagya Village after her husband and children were tied up.

    The woman, a mother of four, said the incident was a repercussion of her altercation with a few people in a polling centre.

    Her husband filed a case with the Charjabbar Police Station the next day.

    The Detective Branch of Police (DB) indicted 16 suspects, including Awami league leader Ruhul Amin, on Mar 27, 2019.

