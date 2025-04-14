Ananda Shobhajatra sends message to end fascism

This year's Shobhajatra also protested against the genocide of Palestinians

Some held protest placards, others dressed in traditional Bengali clothes.

People from different communities joined the festivities, representing their own traditions. Attendees at the Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra procession gathered to celebrate Pohela Boishakh, or Bengali New Year, on the Dhaka University campus.

The joyous event was held by the university’s Faculty of Fine Arts, as it is every year.

Cultural Affairs Advisor Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Niaz Ahmed Khan and other notable personages took part this year.

In a Facebook post, Advisor Farooki said: "From this year on, we'll get rid of the demeaning idea that says the new year comes only for Bengalis in our land and so the festival is only meant for Bengalis. This Shobhajatra touches thousands of hearts and pledges to liberate us from such demeaning ideas."

"As such, 28 different ethnic communities including the Chakma, Marma, Garo and Bengalis joined the festivities on the Dhaka University campus and across the country. My greetings to everyone as they celebrate a festival close to the heart of Bangladesh."

The procession, called the Mongol Shobhajatra previously, has been renamed this year. Organisers say it is not a renaming but a “recovery” of the old name.

Dhaka University Faculty of Fine Arts Dean Azharul Islam Sheikh said, "The Faculty of Fine Arts used to bring out a procession every Pohela Boishakh, which was called the Ananda Shobhajatra. Later, it was changed into the Mongol Shobhajatra. Now we returned to Ananda Shobhajatra again. You can call it a recovery."

This year's Shobhajatra featured the theme “New Year's Harmony, Fascism's End”. It also protested Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza.

A motif titled “The Face of Fascism” created much ado and drew criticism even before the Shobhajatra started. On Saturday morning, an act of arson burnt down several pieces that were to be used in the procession, including “The Face of Fascism”.

But Shobhajatra organisers were able to put together a 16 feet tall replacement in a day.

This year's Shobhajatra includes seven large motifs, seven medium and seven small motifs.

The Bangladesh Musical Band Association (BAMBA) participated in the procession. Also, farmers were highlighted as an important theme at the Shobhajatra.

Under the supervision of the Nobopran Andolon, folk and mystic singers participated in the procession. Women footballers also took part.

Other motifs included a slice of a watermelon, a tiger, Hilsa fish, a dove of peace, and a palanquin. A motif featuring the text July 36 in the style of a water bottle recalled the death of Mir Mugdho, who died during the July Uprising.

The organisers said they added a slice of a watermelon motif to the procession as a symbol of protest against the genocide in Palestine.

"The watermelon is a symbol of resistance and resilience of the Palestinians," said Fine Arts Dean Azharul.

“Although it has been presented as a symbol used by the Palestinians against the Israeli occupation for the past few decades, it mainly represents their flag. This is because the watermelon is green outside and red, white and black inside. These colours represent the Palestinian flag.”

Prof Azharul said that, in addition to the other motifs, the watermelon has been included to the procession to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims in Palestine.

The Faculty of Fine Arts procession on Pohela Boishakh began in the 1980s as a call to break the shackles of military rule. It later took the form of the Mongol Shobhajatra. The programme was also recognised as an event of significant cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2016.

The Shobhajatra begins in front of the Faculty of Fine Arts on Pohela Boishakh with the national anthem after the Chhayanaut programme at Ramna. A crowd gathers in the Shahbagh area to celebrate the new year.

People of all ages dressed in colourful costumes take part in the procession. To the tune of drums, the procession passes the Shahbagh intersection, turns in front of Shishu Park, returns through Shahbagh and ends at the TSC.

The procession aims to highlight the cultural heritage of present-day Bengal. In addition, the organisers say that they hope that fascism, which was removed in the July Uprising last year, will not return to Bangladesh again.