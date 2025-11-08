Masuma Khan released after 31 days in California detention centre

Bangladeshi national Masuma Khan has been released from a US detention centre after 31 days.

The 64-year-old was freed on Wednesday from a facility in California.

Relatives said her husband Ishtiaq Khan had applied for her status adjustment.

On Oct 6, Masuma appeared at the Los Angeles immigration office in connection with the application, where she was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel.

Family members said she was held at California City Detention Facility, nearly 100 miles from Los Angeles.

The case drew condemnation from local lawmakers, including Congresswoman Judy Chu and Senator Adam Schiff, who demanded her immediate release.

Her daughter attorney Riya Khan also filed an appeal with the immigration court.

In addition, the Los Angeles-based South Asian Network campaigned for her release, highlighting her serious medical condition.

The Fresno County Superior Court eventually ordered Masuma Khan’s release.

After her release, Riya told bdnews24.com: “My mother, who lives in Los Angeles, fell victim to a fraudulent scheme. The group had promised to secure her green card and other documents for a large sum of money. This happened in 1997 when she first came to the US on a tourist visa.”

Relatives alleged that the group had submitted a false asylum application under the name “Nurjahan” using Masuma’s identity, assuring her that everything was being handled properly.

As a result, Masuma remained “unaware” of any notices from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) or the rejection of the fraudulent application.

In 2020, her husband, a US citizen, filed for her status adjustment. It was only after this application that Masuma learned a deportation order had been issued against her years earlier.

Despite two unsuccessful attempts to reverse the order, the “fraudulent group” continued to give assurances about the status adjustment.

Masuma was detained on Oct 6 while appearing at the immigration office as part of this process.