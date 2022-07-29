Long way to road safety in Bangladesh: traffic accidents are still on the upward curve

“Road traffic crashes are not only family tragedies, they hinder economic growth and sustainable development. Beyond those who are killed or disabled in road crashes, the stories of surviving family members reeling under acute economic shock are even more tragic,” Guangzhe Chen, the World Bank’s regional director for infrastructure in South Asia, wrote in a blog in April.

“For the economic prosperity of the country and particularly the physical well-being of the youth, I see addressing road safety as an imperative development agenda,” he wrote.

During his visit to Bangladesh, Chen experienced first-hand the high risk of traffic crashes on the congested, mixed-use streets of Dhaka.

“Even at very slow speeds, with a safe car and driver, we had two minor accidents where another vehicle hit our car. This reminded me of the recent grassroots movement that had surged across the country demanding better government ownership of the issue of road safety and stricter enforcement of traffic violations,” he said.

Barsha Roy Chowdhury, a 22-year-old student of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, was doing her chores after lighting the Sandhya Pradeep at dusk as part of a ritual at her home in Sunamganj on Jun 14, 2020, during the days of coronavirus lockdowns.

It was a neighbour who broke the news of her father Nripendra Das Roy’s accident as Barsha’s phone was switched off and her mother’s phone was not working.

Nripendra was taken to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital after being seriously injured in a collision between a small passenger transport and a mini truck.

After the initial shock passed, the family members hastily made arrangements for some cash and headed to the hospital.

“When we arrived at the hospital, I saw my father lying on the floor. Blood was dripping from his nose. His left leg was fully broken. He extended his hand towards me although he was nearly unconscious; maybe he sensed our presence. His hand was covered in blood,” said Barsha.

Her mother Smriti Chowdhury began crying uncontrollably and her younger brother Sharod Roy Chowdhury was visibly traumatised.

Doctors recommended transferring Nripendra to the MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet as the treatment facilities at the local hospital were not good enough to save his life.

Barsha hired an ambulance and they took Nripendra to the Sylhet hospital. “I tried to cry for a minute straight, but reality wouldn't let me,” she said. The family had to face the tragedy alone as relatives did not accompany them out of fear of COVID-19.

Nripendra died some 20 minutes after they arrived in the Sylhet hospital.

“He just passed away without receiving any sort of treatment. Nobody gave him any medication at Sunamganj, at least not to stop the bleeding. If there had been no treatment, they might have told us sooner or sent my father to Sylhet right away. He needed oxygen very badly, but unfortunately, there was no medical oxygen in that ambulance due to the COVID-19 crisis.”

The story of Barsha’s ordeal began to unfold as the family was grieving.

Nripendra was the only earning member of the family as Smriti, who worked at a private school, had not received her salary since March 2020 after the educational institutions were shut down due to the pandemic.