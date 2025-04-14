2 employees of Apon Coffee House detained over beating young woman

The detainees claim the woman has mental health issues

Police have taken two people into custody after a video of a young woman being beaten up outside a cafe named Apon Coffee House in Dhaka's Khilgaon Taltola was circulated on social media.

Two employees of Apon Coffee House were taken into custody around 3pm on Monday, said Rampura Police Station chief Ataur Rahman Akand.

He said, “The incident took place on Apr 11, and today the coffee shop's manager Alamin and employee Shuvo were detained.

“The person seen beating the young woman with a stick in the video is Shuvo."

However, the victim could not be traced.

“We are trying to find the young woman through various means. If we do not find her or her guardian, police will file a case,” he added.

He said that during initial interrogation, the two detainees claimed they committed the incident because they were “disturbed” by the young woman's behaviour.

“They claimed the girl had mental issues and was disturbing them that day. She wasn’t allowed in but tried to force her way, so they acted like this.”

A video that went viral on Facebook on Monday shows a worker trying to push a young woman away from Apon Coffee House.

Later, an employee hit the young woman twice on both her legs with a stick.

Many people are sharing the video on Facebook and criticising the incident, demanding punishment for those involved.