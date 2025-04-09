Chattogram's historic Bengali New Year celebration in jeopardy amid security concerns

Organisers are frustrated as district administration delays approval amid security concerns, just days before the event

With only six days remaining before the scheduled date, organisers of the historic Bengali New Year celebrations at Chattogram’s DC Hill have yet to receive official permission from the administration, leaving the event in a state of limbo.

Despite a long-standing tradition, the district administration has not provided approval for the 47th edition of the event, citing “security concerns”, leaving organisers frustrated and uncertain about the celebration.

A meeting was held on Tuesday afternoon between the organisers and the district administration at the conference room of the Chattogram Deputy Commissioner’s office.

During the meeting, officials told organisers that a decision on the permission would be conveyed within a couple of days.

For the last 46 years, the “Sammilito Pohela Boishakh Udjapon Parishad” has organised the event at DC Hill, marking the end of the old year and welcoming the new one.

The Pohela Boishakh celebration at DC Hill is considered the oldest and most traditional in Chattogram, attracting thousands of people every year.

The council’s coordinator Sucharit Das Khokon told bdnews24.com, “We applied for permission to use DC Hill for the New Year celebrations and followed up twice with the administration.”

He added that Tuesday’s meeting was held in presence of the deputy commissioner, during which the organisers were discouraged from holding the event, citing law and order concerns. Later, they were also asked to consider scaling down the programme.

“It’s disappointing,” said Khokon.

“Except for the COVID years, this event has been held every year at DC Hill. While it used to be a two-day event, in the post-COVID period, we limited it to only New Year’s Day. This year, all our preparations are complete,” he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md Kamruzzaman told bdnews24.com that intelligence and law-enforcing agency reports are crucial in the approval process.

“Considering the current situation in the country, we will review their reports and decide accordingly,” he said.

“We held a meeting with the organisers on Tuesday and will inform them within a day or two whether permission will be granted,” he added.

Khokon said that this year’s celebration involves 60 participating organisations and that the programme schedule has already been finalised.

“Even during [HM] Ershad’s regime, we defied pressure and held the event. It’s frustrating that we still have not received permission this time,” he added.