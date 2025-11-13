Seven vehicles on fire over seven hours since midnight

Fires have reportedly broken out on seven vehicles in the seven hours after midnight on Wednesday in Dhaka, Tangail, Munshiganj, Gopalganj, and Shariatpur.

Rashedul Khalid, officer-on-duty at the Fire Service Control Room, confirmed the incidents had taken place from 12am to 7:20am on Thursday.

He said fires were reported on a four-wheeler next to Dhaka’s Kamalapur Railway Station around 2:45am, a Trust Paribahan passenger bus near Pallabi Police Station around 12:10am, a passenger bus in Tangail’s Baroi Khola around 12:25am, on a truck in front of the Akij Paper Mill in Munshiganj’s Gazaria around 3:38am, on a pickup truck and a Pajero jeep near the Gopalganj Public Works Office around 4:40am, and a truck in Shariatpur’s Naodoba intersection around 7:20am.

No casualties have been reported in any of these incidents, he added.