Seven vehicles on fire over seven hours since midnight

November 13, 2025
Published : 13 Nov 2025, 11:13 AM
Fires have reportedly broken out on seven vehicles in the seven hours after midnight on Wednesday in Dhaka, Tangail, Munshiganj, Gopalganj, and Shariatpur.
Rashedul Khalid, officer-on-duty at the Fire Service Control Room, confirmed the incidents had taken place from 12am to 7:20am on Thursday.
He said fires were reported on a four-wheeler next to Dhaka’s Kamalapur Railway Station around 2:45am, a Trust Paribahan passenger bus near Pallabi Police Station around 12:10am, a passenger bus in Tangail’s Baroi Khola around 12:25am, on a truck in front of the Akij Paper Mill in Munshiganj’s Gazaria around 3:38am, on a pickup truck and a Pajero jeep near the Gopalganj Public Works Office around 4:40am, and a truck in Shariatpur’s Naodoba intersection around 7:20am.
No casualties have been reported in any of these incidents, he added.