Sharifa’s Story: BRAC University clarifies reason for Asif’s sacking

BRAC University has issued a statement clarifying the reason for the sacking of part-time teacher Asif Mahtab Utsha, who came to the limelight after tearing up pages containing a lesson on the third gender community in the history and social science textbook for Class VII.

“The recent act of tearing pages out of a textbook published by the government and asking others to do the same in a public forum is an act of vandalism, a behaviour not supported by BRAC University,” the statement issued by the institution said on Monday.

Asif tore up the pages containing the lesson ‘The Story of Sharifa’ in the chapter on similarities and differences between people in the book during a discussion on the new curriculum in Dhaka on Jan 19. A video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

The story represents the lives of people from the ‘hijra and third gender’ community but Asif claimed that the inclusion of the tale on transgender people in the textbook would promote ‘homosexuality’, tearing up the pages and urging others to do so.