    Awami League's Quader vows stringent measures against political violence

    He highlights the suffering caused by the BNP's antigovernment protests ahead of the election and said the culprits will face justice

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM
    Updated : 26 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM

    The government will clamp down on any form of violence or sabotage stemming from the BNP's protest campaigns, according to the ruling Awami League's General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

    Strict measures will be taken to prevent acts of arson during opposition hartals and blockades, he said on Friday.

    "They can stage a movement. That doesn't mean they're allowed to set fire to [vehicles and structures] and stop people from earning their livelihoods. This will not be tolerated," he said.

    Quader highlighted the public plight caused by the BNP's antigovernment protests in the run up to the Jan 7 election, and said those responsible will be brought to justice.

    In a bid to maintain order on the streets, the ruling party plans to counter opposition group's protest events with peace rallies, he said.

    The road transport and bridges minister was speaking at an event in Dhanmondi on Friday, where the Awami League Sub Committee on Relief and Social Welfare distributed winter clothes among the needy.

