Awami League's Quader vows stringent measures against political violence

The government will clamp down on any form of violence or sabotage stemming from the BNP's protest campaigns, according to the ruling Awami League's General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

Strict measures will be taken to prevent acts of arson during opposition hartals and blockades, he said on Friday.

"They can stage a movement. That doesn't mean they're allowed to set fire to [vehicles and structures] and stop people from earning their livelihoods. This will not be tolerated," he said.