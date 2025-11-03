ACC prosecutes Salman F Rahman, brother, sons over ‘embezzling’ Tk 19.5bn

The Anti-Corruption Commission has filed five cases against businessman Salman F Rahman, his brother Sohel F Rahman, and 34 others, including their sons, over alleged extortion and money laundering amounting to Tk 19.5 billion taken as loans from Janata Bank.

ACC Director General Md Akhtar Hossain confirmed that the cases were lodged on Monday after receiving approval from the commission.

Salman, a private advisor on industrial and investment affairs to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, is vice-chairman of BEXIMCO Group.

His brother Sohel is the chairman of the same industrial conglomerate.

Salman's son Shayan Fazlur Rahman and Sohel's son Ahmed Shahryar Rahman also hold important positions at the company.

The ACC says BEXIMCO Group set up 24 companies to obtain funds from the Export Development Fund, and that five of those firms were sued to “embezzle” funds through large loans from Janata Bank.

The companies named are Peerless Garments Limited, Platinum Garments Limited, Kanchpur Apparels Limited, Skynet Apparels Limited, and New Dhaka Industries Limited.

According to ACC documents, Peerless Garments embezzled about $50.25 million, Platinum Garments Limited around $18.80 million, Kanchpur Apparels Limited approximately $84.03 million, Skynet Apparels Limited roughly $14.73 million, and New Dhaka Industries Limited about $47.72 million.

Altogether, the amount stands at about $215.53 million. Based on an exchange rate of Tk 90 to the dollar, the ACC alleges the accused embezzled roughly Tk 19.50 billion.

The case alleges that the accused used back-to-back Letters of Credit (LC) to “cheat, forge, and fake commercial transactions”, and that initial evidence suggests the funds were later laundered abroad through “layering and conversion”.

Twelve Janata Bank officials have also been named in the case.

ACC official Akhtar said a five-member committee had earlier been formed to examine allegations of stock market fraud, placement share manipulation, the embezzlement of billions of taka from shareholders and banks, and large-scale money laundering involving Salman and others.

The ACC approved the filing of the cases based on the committee’s investigation reports, he added.