Rohingya man stabbed to death in Cox's Bazar settlement

A Rohingya man has been stabbed to death at a settlement of Myanmar's forcibly displaced community in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya.

The incident occurred at 9 pm on Saturday at Block-C in Rohingya Camp No.15, said deputy chief of the 8 Armed Police Battalion Khandaker Fazle Rabbi.

The dead man, identified as 38-year-old Badshah Mia, was a resident of the camp.