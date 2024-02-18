    বাংলা

    Rohingya man stabbed to death in Cox's Bazar settlement

    Badshah Mia was chatting with camp residents outside his house when a group of unknown assailants attacked him

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM
    Updated : 18 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM

    A Rohingya man has been stabbed to death at a settlement of Myanmar's forcibly displaced community in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya.

    The incident occurred at 9 pm on Saturday at Block-C in Rohingya Camp No.15, said deputy chief of the 8 Armed Police Battalion Khandaker Fazle Rabbi.

    The dead man, identified as 38-year-old Badshah Mia, was a resident of the camp.

    Authorities suspect the attack stemmed from a pre-existing feud with another camp resident.

    Badshah was chatting with locals outside his house when a group of unknown assailants attacked him with sharp weapons. They stabbed him on his lower abdomen and fled, said Fazle Rabbi, citing Badshah’s relatives and other residents.

    Badshah was subsequently rushed to the MSF Hospital in Kutupalong where the doctor on duty declared him dead. His body was later sent to the Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

    Badshah had allegedly been embroiled in a feud with a neighbour for months over a 'personal matter' and had several altercations, according to his family.

    Police suspect the neighbour may have had a hand in the attack but are yet to determine the motive, said Rabbi. Efforts are underway to identify and nab the assailants.

