Hasina opens Bangladesh’s first six-lane bridge in Narail

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated Bangladesh’s first six-lane bridge over the Madhumati River in Narail.

Hasina also opened the third Shitalakkhya Bridge in Narayanganj via video conferencing from her official residence, Ganabhaban, on Monday.

The Madhumati Bridge is the country's first six-lane bridge built on the border of Gopalganj and Narail, Hasina said.

She had pledged to build the bridge at Kalna Ghat in 2008 to facilitate road connectivity with the southwestern region, including Narail.

Hasina later laid the foundation stone for the bridge on Jan 24, 2015. The structure was originally called Kalna Bridge, but it was later renamed Madhumati Bridge by the prime minister.