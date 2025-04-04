Myanmar quake: Bangladesh rescuers free people trapped in collapsed buildings

The rescue team from Bangladesh has also recovered a body from the debris

The Bangladesh Armed Forces have rescued people pinned inside buildings reduced to ruins by a powerful earthquake in Myanmar days after the devastation took place.

With assistance from the local administration and fire service, the Bangladeshi team carried out rescue operations in different parts of the Burmese capital of Naypyitaw, an Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) media statement said on Friday.

The team also pulled a body from the rubble during the operation.

“They took part in the rescue of people trapped in several destroyed buildings and recovered a body.”

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake caused devastation in Myanmar on Mar 28, levelling buildings, bridges and infrastructure in the country. The epicentre of the quake was traced to near Mandalay.

The seismic waves of the quake also hit Thailand and some parts of Bangladesh. Thailand reported fatalities and damages, though Bangladesh did not suffer the brunt of the tremors.

The earthquake shook parts of India, Vietnam and China as well.

On Apr 1, Bangladesh deployed a special rescue and medical team to Myanmar.

The press release mentioned that a coordination meeting was held among the rescue team, Myanmar's foreign ministry, the fire service, and representatives of 16 other countries engaged in rescue operations.

“A medical team of the Bangladesh Armed Forces are delivering medical aid at the 50-bed Zabu Thiri and 100-bed Li Wei hospitals in Naypyitaw."

The team from Bangladesh will continue providing aid to the victims, coordinating with the local administration and fire service, the statement added.