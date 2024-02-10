Unexploded rocket with launcher found along Bangladesh border with Myanmar

An unexploded rocket with a launcher has been found in a paddy field near Tumbru border in Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari Upazila amid infiltration by Myanmar security forces during fighting with rebels.

A local woman discovered the launcher on Friday afternoon while working in the paddy field.

AKM Jahangir Aziz, chairman of Ghumdhum Union Council, told bdnews24.com the higher-ups were informed about the launcher after the residents reported it.

Ghumdum’s police have said that the Border Guard Bangladesh is looking into the matter.

BGB personnel cordoned off the road from Ghumdhum to Tumbru with bamboo and red flags following the incident on Friday.