    Unexploded rocket with launcher found along Bangladesh border with Myanmar

    A local woman spotted the launcher while working in the paddy field

    Bandarban Correspondent
    Published : 9 Feb 2024, 08:45 PM
    Updated : 9 Feb 2024, 08:45 PM

    An unexploded rocket with a launcher has been found in a paddy field near Tumbru border in Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari Upazila amid infiltration by Myanmar security forces during fighting with rebels.

    A local woman discovered the launcher on Friday afternoon while working in the paddy field.

    AKM Jahangir Aziz, chairman of Ghumdhum Union Council, told bdnews24.com the higher-ups were informed about the launcher after the residents reported it.

    Ghumdum’s police have said that the Border Guard Bangladesh is looking into the matter.

    BGB personnel cordoned off the road from Ghumdhum to Tumbru with bamboo and red flags following the incident on Friday.

    Locals gathered around the sealed area and took pictures of the launcher.

    A BGB checkpost was also positioned around 30-40 yards away from it.

    The launcher was left on the road by the BGB personnel until 4:30 pm.

    Yasin Arafat Babu, a resident of Tumbru, said that the woman left the launcher on the side of the road after finding it in the field.

    According to Sheikh Kamal, another resident of the Tumbru border region, the launcher was found about 150 yards away from the border.

    “The launcher may have fallen here during the conflict between the Arakan Army and Myanmar’s government forces across the Tumbru border a few days back,” said Kamal.

    
