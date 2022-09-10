Rastro Songskar Andolon leader Pritam Das arrested under Digital Security Act

Police have arrested Pritam Das, a leader of anti-government alliance Rastro Songskar Andolon, in a case filed under the Digital Security Act for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Pritam will be produced before the court on Saturday, Sreemangal Police Station chief Shamim Ur Rashid Talukdar said.

A man named Mahbubul Alam Bhuiyan filed the case against Pritam under the Digital Security Act on Sept 4, according to the police.