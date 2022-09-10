    বাংলা

    Rastro Songskar Andolon leader Pritam Das arrested under Digital Security Act

    He is accused of hurting religious sentiments

    Moulvibazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Sept 2022, 08:30 AM
    Updated : 10 Sept 2022, 08:30 AM

    Police have arrested Pritam Das, a leader of anti-government alliance Rastro Songskar Andolon, in a case filed under the Digital Security Act for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

    Pritam will be produced before the court on Saturday, Sreemangal Police Station chief Shamim Ur Rashid Talukdar said.

    A man named Mahbubul Alam Bhuiyan filed the case against Pritam under the Digital Security Act on Sept 4, according to the police.

    Rastro Songskar Andolon leader Riaz Khan said the group had organised a rally in Sreemangal’s Choumohna, expressing solidarity with a campaign by tea garden workers for a daily wage of Tk 300 on Aug 27. On the first day of the protest, several leaders and activists, including Pritam and Jabed Bhuiyan, came under attack.

    Pritam and other leaders accused a Chhatra League group of the attack at two media briefings in Sreemangal. They also blamed police inaction for the incident.

    “A Facebook status with a screenshot of Pakistani author Saadat Hasan Manto’s interview, posted by Pritam on Jul 8, surfaced on social media accusing Pritam of insulting religion soon after the media briefings on Aug 30.”

    “Abed Hossain, the former general secretary of Sreemangal Municipal Chhatra League, brought allegations of insulting Islam against Pritam over the incident. He made a social media post demanding that Pritam be brought under the law.”

    As the Facebook post went viral, Mahbubul filed the case against Pritam.

