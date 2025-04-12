Narayanganj triple murder: Victims killed 4 days ago, suspect arrested in ‘intoxicated’ state

The suspect is the 23-year-old husband of one of the victims

Police have said the three family members, including a child, were murdered at least four days ago in Narayanganj’s Siddhirganj.

Authorities said the suspect, Md Yasin, husband of one of the victims, was arrested in a banana orchard in an intoxicated state.

He was taken into custody after the identities of the three bodies discovered on Friday were confirmed.

The deceased were identified as Lamia Akhter, 22, a garment worker; her son, Rafsan Labib, 3; and her elder sister, Swapna Akhter, 35.

All three were residents of Mijimiji Paschimpara.

Yasin, 23, is the son of Md Mohsin from the neighbouring Dakkhinpara area.

Police said the bodies were discovered around 1:15pm on Friday, buried on the side of the road in front of the family’s home in Pukurpar.

The family had been living in the rented house in Paschimpara, which they had moved into late last March, according to the locals.

The mutilated bodies were found after neighbours noticed a human hand protruding from a pile of garbage near the roadside.

Later, after being alerted by locals, police cleared the area, and recovered the bodies.

Lamia and her sister Swapna were found dismembered — their hands, feet, and heads severed and packed into sacks.

The child’s body was found intact.

Md Hasinuzzaman, additional superintendent of police, said Yasin had been detained on suspicion of involvement based on the preliminary investigation.

Lamia’s other sister Munmun Akhter, who lives in a rented house nearby, told bdnews24.com that she had visited Lamia’s home on Monday afternoon.

When she tried calling later, Lamia’s phone was switched off.

Munmun said she had been unable to follow up later due to her busy schedule.

She added that Lamia worked in a garment factory in the Siddhirganj Pool area, while Swapna, though mentally unstable, stayed at home to look after the child.

Lamia married Yasin in 2022 following a romantic relationship, Munmun said.

“Yasin is a drug addict. He never worked. Even though his father bought him an autorickshaw, he refused to drive it. He often argued with my sister and beat her if she didn’t give him money. No one else had any reason to kill [her].”

Hasinuzzaman told bdnews24.com that no evidence of murder had been found in the victims’ home.

“During initial interrogation, Yasin did not confess to the killings,” he said.

He added that the investigation is in progress to determine whether anyone else could be involved.

As of 7pm on Friday, no case had officially been filed.