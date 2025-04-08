The former ICT prosecutor finds it ironic to be accused of backing ‘fascist’ Hasina while losing her job during her tenure

Tureen Afroz tells court she is 'confused' over political affiliations amid accusations

Former International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) prosecutor Tureen Afroz has denied the charges against her, calling the "attempted murder" allegations related to the Anti-discrimination Student Movement “baseless".

She told the court that she had undergone tumour surgery before the alleged incident on Aug 5, 2024.

Speaking with the court's permission during a hearing at Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Tureen presented her position.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Zakir Hossain granted a four-day remand for further questioning.

Tureen, in her statement, said: "For the past four years, I have neither spoken nor written anything in the media.

“Now, it is being said that I supported ‘fascist’ Hasina. I supported her, yet I have been deprived of my job during her tenure.

“I've been out of a job for six years. I don't understand whose side I am on!"

Lawyer Tureen served as a prosecutor at the ICT, formed in 2010 to try war crimes.

She played a key role in several significant cases, including the trial of Jamaat-e-Islami chief Ghulam Azam.

Tureen was removed from her position on Nov 11, 2019, by the then Awami League government following a clandestine meeting with Muhammad Wahidul Haque, the former director general (DG) of the National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Department of Immigration and Passports, during his ongoing 1971 war crimes case.

She had sought the Awami League's nomination to contest the 2018 general election.

After the fall of the Awami League government last year, several cases were filed against the lawyer, similar to many close to the party.

Police arrested Tureen on Monday night from her Uttara residence in connection with the "attempted murder" of student Abdul Jabbar during the July protests.

On Tuesday, Sub-Inspector Suman Mia of Uttara West Police sought a 10-day remand for her at the court.

Public Prosecutor Omar Faruq Faruqi represented the state during the hearing.

He said: "Tureen Afroz is a controversial figure. During the ‘fascist’ Hasina's rule, she made strong statements in support of Hasina, speaking against opposition movements.

“She actively assisted in defending ‘fascism’ through her statements.

"Her motives for such support and cooperation were twofold: one was to gain Hasina's favour and secure a higher position, and the other was to seize control of family property, depriving her mother and brother," Faruqi added.

The state counsel said, "She achieved the first one. The scandalous court, the International Crimes Tribunal, was formed. As a reward, she was appointed as a prosecutor.

"After her appointment, she made statements against the accused and made 'derogatory remarks' about them. Later, there were allegations of large financial transactions involving her siding with the accused.

“She was relieved of her position as prosecutor following a disgraceful act."

He added that Tureen also faces an attempted murder case in Nilphamari’s Jaldhaka for her “controversial role” during student protests.

Faruqi clarified that not all accused are being arrested when cases are filed, but only those who are charged.

“After the fifth of August, there were processions and meetings in different places,” he said.

“Hasina fled, leaving them behind. They formed the Joy Bangla Brigade and tried to destabilise the country and overthrow the government."

Faruqi claims that efforts are ongoing to bring Hasina back, with Tureen being involved in these activities.

“She was kept under observation. She has been arrested for her involvement in anti-government activities,” he said.