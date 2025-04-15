Bashir Uddin assigned additional role at civil aviation ministry

He will now play the role of advisor to three ministries

Sheikh Bashir Uddin, who is already in charge of the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Textiles and Jute, has been entrusted with new responsibilities as advisor to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet Division sent a notification about Bashir Uddin’s added assignment.

Since the death of the civil aviation ministry’s former advisor AF Hasan Arif, Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus had been in charge of the ministry.

After Tuesday’s development, Yunus now oversees the Cabinet Division, the Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces Division, the Ministry of Public Administration, and the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology.