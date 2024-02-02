Seesaw standoff: Grown-ups sideline children at Ramna Park's playgrounds

Within a year of undergoing renovations geared towards accommodating children, Ramna Park is already showing signs of neglect.

The playground equipment is falling into disrepair. Some pieces are broken, and others are on the verge of becoming unusable, leading to injuries among the young visitors.

The situation has left many parents exasperated.

All three swings in one area of the park are now unfit for adult use. Yet adults continue to use them, often making children wait.

After snapping, two of the three swing shackles were temporarily fixed, compromising the swings' balance and deterring children from using them.

This has inadvertently provided adults with more opportunities to use the swings.

The Public Works Department, responsible for park maintenance, acknowledges these issues.