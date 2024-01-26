Biman Bangladesh Airlines resuming flights to Rome, hopes to restart New York route in 2024

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to resume flights to Italy 15 years after it ceased operations on the route in 2009.

The flag carrier will restart flights from Dhaka to the Italian capital of Rome on Mar 26, the airline’s Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim told bdnews24.com.

He said they also plan to resume New York flights in April, which have been closed since 2006.

Bangladesh currently does not have any direct flights to Italy. Travellers often use a Middle Eastern country, like Qatar, as a port of transit to reach the southern European country.

Since the 1990s, Bangladeshis have been migrating to Italy in large numbers, ranking seventh in immigrants from outside Europe.

In 2002, the Bangladeshi population in Italy was 22,000. Over the following two decades, this figure surged nearly sevenfold.