    বাংলা

    New Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma presents credentials to President Hamid

    Pranay Kumar Verma stressed the importance of the ties between the two neighbouring countries

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Oct 2022, 07:04 PM
    Updated : 27 Oct 2022, 07:04 PM

    Pranay Kumar Verma, the new Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, has presented his credentials to Bangladesh President Md Abdul Hamid. 

    The Indian envoy conveyed warm greetings of his government and people to Hamid in a ceremony at the Bangabhaban on Thursday, according to a statement from the High Commission of India. 

    He also highlighted the importance of the ties between the two neighbouring countries. 

    “It would be his endeavour to work towards further expanding and strengthening the close and friendly relations that exist between India and Bangladesh,” the statement quoted the high commissioner as saying. 

    Hamid congratulated Verma on assuming his new responsibilities and hoped that the ongoing robust development of bilateral cooperation between India and Bangladesh in different fields will be further strengthened in the coming days. 

    Verma later paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32.

    RELATED STORIES
    Militants decided to form new group Jamaatul Ansar in jail: police
    Militants decided to form new group in jail: police
    Counter-terrorism police describe how the group established links to tribal separatist group Bawm Party in the Chattogram Hill Tracts
    Bangladesh to aid farmers in Rabi crop season with Tk 1.37b incentive
    Tk 1.37b govt aid for Rabi crop farming
    The farmers will also receive seeds and fertilisers under the incentive
    End war and let people live: Hasina to world leaders
    No more war: Hasina to world leaders
    People around the globe are suffering greatly from the economic impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, she says
    Top court upholds bail for Narsingdi rail station ‘harasser’ Shila
    Top court upholds bail for Narsingdi rail station ‘harasser’ Shila
    Marzia Akhter Shila, who faces charges of harassing and attacking a woman over her attire, can now be released from jail

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher