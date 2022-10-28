New Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma presents credentials to President Hamid

Pranay Kumar Verma, the new Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, has presented his credentials to Bangladesh President Md Abdul Hamid.
The Indian envoy conveyed warm greetings of his government and people to Hamid in a ceremony at the Bangabhaban on Thursday, according to a statement from the High Commission of India.
He also highlighted the importance of the ties between the two neighbouring countries.
“It would be his endeavour to work towards further expanding and strengthening the close and friendly relations that exist between India and Bangladesh,” the statement quoted the high commissioner as saying.
Hamid congratulated Verma on assuming his new responsibilities and hoped that the ongoing robust development of bilateral cooperation between India and Bangladesh in different fields will be further strengthened in the coming days.
Verma later paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32.