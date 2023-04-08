80 Khyang families flee deadly shootout in Bandarban

The residents of a Khyang village have fled their homes in the hills to seek refuge at Bandarban’s Rowangchhari Upazila after an alleged shootout between ethnic groups left at least eight people dead.

More than 250 people from 80 families in Khamtang Para near Ruma-Rowangchhari road left their homes in the dark on Thursday night. They took shelter in a nearby forest and church, where they spent the night, according to the village head.

The following morning, they headed to the nearby Upazila town.

Most of them belong to the Khyang ethnic group and practise Christianity. They declined to discuss the situation, fearing for their safety.