As power outage grips Dhaka, citizens reel from drinking water crisis, heat

Ratan Sikdar Shanto, a small business owner, lives with his wife and their children in the Abdullahpur dam area. But his wife was in for a rude awakening on Tuesday when she returned from their son’s school, only to find there was no power or water supply at home.

Drained by the sweltering heat, she and her two children climbed up to their rooftop for some respite. But worries about the lack of water lingered in the back of her mind.

Shanto called her over the phone in the afternoon and asked her to gather some water to drink from nearby areas.

“We get water from a deep tube well and store it in bottles. I’m at my wit's end. I may have to draw water from the reserves after returning home at night,” he said.

Power outages hit large swathes of Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions after a transmission line of the national grid tripped, according to officials.

The trouble started around 2 pm on Tuesday due to a 'technical glitch', Power Grid Company of Bangladesh or PGCB said.