Muktijuddho Mancha demands action as Prof Imtiaz denies ‘distorting war history’

Muktijuddho Mancha, an organisation of pro-Liberation War activists, has demanded punishment of Dhaka University’s Professor Imtiaz Ahmed for distorting the war history in a book - an allegation he refutes.

Activists of the Mancha staged a human-chain demonstration and rallied at the altar of the Raju Memorial Sculpture at the university before handing a memorandum to Vice-Chancellor Md Aktaruzzaman on Sunday.

Besides removal of the international relations department teacher, they demanded legal action against him following investigations by a high-powered committee.

Prof Imtiaz, also the director of the Centre for Genocide Studies, refuted the allegations in an email communication with bdnews24.com on Sunday.

He said he believed there was some misreading or misunderstanding of his contention in the book published 14 years ago.

Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury, a former Supreme Court judge, in a recent bdnews24.com column said that Prof Imtiaz insulted independence hero Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and distorted the history of the Liberation War in his book ‘Historicizing 1971 Genocide: State Versus Person’.

Speaking at the Mancha demonstration on Sunday, Justice Shamsuddin said Prof Imtiaz wrote he had heard Bangabandhu saying “Joy Pakistan” after “Joy Bangla” at the end of his historic March 7, 1971 speech

“He even wrote such things that mean what happened in Bangladesh in 1971 does not fall under the purview of the 1948 Genocide Convention. As per the definition of the convention, a race needs to attack another. And that didn’t happen to the Bengali.”

“Professor Imtiaz gravely insulted our Liberation War martyrs by doubting the number of martyrs. He wrote the basic question is if 3 million people were martyred or the number was fewer.”

“He also said the Bengali killed 15,000-50,000 Bihari. I condemn such audacious writing.”

The former senior justice said a person who published misleading information in his book cannot head a facility like the Centre for Genocide Studies.

“What will a person, who is mired in confusion about Bangabandhu, teach his students?”