Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 02, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Landslide blocks road, disrupts traffic in Khagrachhari

Hundreds of tourists are also stranded in Sajek as the roads connecting Khagrachhari and Sajek were submerged by hill runoff

Landslide blocks road in Khagrachhari

Khagrachhari Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 02 Jul 2024, 11:07 AM

Updated : 02 Jul 2024, 11:07 AM

Related Stories
University teachers to strike from Monday
University teachers to strike from Monday
Magistrate appointed to open Benazir’s flats
Magistrate appointed to open Benazir’s flats
Bangladesh must settle Teesta issue in its own way: Tariq Karim
Bangladesh must settle Teesta issue in its own way: Tariq Karim
Holey Artisan case: Next steps after full copy of HC verdict
Holey Artisan case: Next steps after full copy of HC verdict
Read More
Detention of Imran Khan violates international law: UN
Detention of Imran Khan violates international law: UN
Hurricane Beryl strengthens on way to Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl strengthens on way to Jamaica
Amazon sidesteps carbon offset standard Bezos helped fund
Amazon sidesteps carbon offset standard Bezos helped fund
Panama beat Bolivia to reach Copa quarter-finals, US out
Panama beat Bolivia to reach Copa quarter-finals, US out
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More