The CID had considered the death as a ‘suicide’ and submitted a final report

Former MP Shamsuddoha’s wife was murdered by daughter’s boyfriend: PBI

Police have arrested three people in connection with the murder of Selima Khan, wife of late Awami League leader Shamsuddoha Khan Majlish.

According to the Police Bureau of Investigation, or PBI, the murder, which occurred 13 years ago, was committed by her daughter’s boyfriend.

The three arrestees are the late MP’s daughter Shamima Khan Majlish Poppy, 57, her ‘lover’ electrician Subal Kumar Roy, 50, and the MP’s household help Aarti Sarkar, 58.

Subal has already ‘confessed’ to the crime, said the investigating officer, Sub-Inspector Imran Ahmed, on Tuesday.

The other two were arrested in Savar on Sunday based on information provided by Aarti, he added.

Selima was found fatally injured at her home in Savar in the early morning of Jun 14, 2011.

Four days later, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

At a press conference in Dhanmondi on Tuesday, PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumder said after Selima’s death, her brother Safiur Rahman filed a case.

The investigation of that case fell under the CID's jurisdiction, he added.

The CID considered the incident as a ‘suicide’ and submitted a final report to the court.

The court accepted the report and disposed of the case.

Safiur, the plaintiff in the case, then applied for the transfer of the investigation to PBI but failed.

Later, PBI filed a separate petition with the court to take over the investigation.

The court ordered PBI to investigate the case in 2020.

After four years of inquiry, the PBI has solved the case, its chief Majumder said.

"Electrician Subal was occasionally called to the MP’s house for work. During these visits, he developed a relationship with the MP’s widowed daughter, Poppy."

“When the affair became known, Subal was banned from visiting the house. A few days before the incident, Selima got angry when he saw Subal near the house,” said the PBI chief.

“Later, with the help of Poppy, Subal entered the house on the day of the incident and stabbed Selima in the neck with a fruit-cutting knife. And to confirm her death, he broke the switchboard of the kitchen of the house, took out the wire from there and gave her an electric shock," Majumder added.

He said when the PBI took over the case five years after the CID’s report, they could not find the necessary documents.

"Later, some facts were recorded on the basis of data and information provided by another child of the former MP," he said.

"While investigating who witnessed what inside the house during the incident, someone said the kitchen switchboard was broken at that time.”

“Subal was put on the suspect list on the basis of the broken switchboard. After interrogation, he confessed to the crime," he added.