Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 02, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Former MP Shamsuddoha’s wife was murdered by daughter’s boyfriend: PBI

The CID had considered the death as a ‘suicide’ and submitted a final report

Daughter's lover killed former MP's wife: PBI

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 02 Jul 2024, 08:19 PM

Updated : 02 Jul 2024, 08:19 PM

Related Stories
Fears of fresh flood in Sylhet
Fears of fresh flood in Sylhet
Students rally again demanding quota abolition
Students rally again demanding quota abolition
Metro rail fare unchanged, but VAT comes
Metro rail fare unchanged, but VAT comes
Muhuri River overflows dams, flooding Feni
Muhuri River overflows dams, flooding Feni
Read More
Chelsea sign Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester
Chelsea sign Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester
Heavy rainfall in India triggers floods, 11 dead
Heavy rainfall in India triggers floods, 11 dead
Students protest revival of quota for govt jobs
Students protest revival of quota for govt jobs
Kenya protesters say 'Ruto must go!'
Kenya protesters say 'Ruto must go!'
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More