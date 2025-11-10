Bus torched in Dhanmondi amid banned Awami League protest plan

A private university bus has been set on fire in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi as security concerns rise amid protest activities linked to the outlawed Awami League.

On Monday, the Fire Service received a report around 7:30pm of flames on the Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology bus near Dhanmondi’s Labaid Hospital.

Fasir Uddin, senior station officer, Mohammadpur, told bdnews24.com that two fire units were dispatched to the scene but had not reached by around 8pm due to severe traffic congestion.

“We have asked police to clear the roads, but there has been no progress,” he said.

Dhanmondi Police Inspector (Investigation) Abdul Alim said around 8:15pm, “The fire is now under control.”

Police are yet to confirm who set the bus on fire.

Authorities report that since morning, at least three buses have been torched in the capital, alongside three crude bombs being thrown.