Moving passenger bus set on fire in Tangail

A moving passenger bus has been set on fire in Tangail’s Basail Upazila.

The incident occurred around 12:30am on Thursday in the Baoikhola area on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway, according to Jalal Uddin, chief of Basail Police Station.

Though the bus has been damaged, there were no casualties.

Citing locals, OC Jalal said: “There was an accident on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in the night, so vehicles were moving slowly on the lane bound for northern Bangladesh.”

“Suddenly, criminals set fire to a moving passenger bus named ‘Bangla Star’ headed from Dhaka to Pabna. Though the passengers disembarked safely, the bus has been gutted in the fire.”

Two units of the Tangail Fire Service went to the scene and brought the fire under control once the incident was reported, the police official said.

SM Humayun Karnayen, senior station officer of the Tangail Fire Service and Civil Defence, said: “The fire was brought under control. Fortunately, there were no casualties in the incident.”

OC Jalal said the necessary action is being taken to investigate the incident.