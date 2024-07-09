Seven of them are current and former employees of the PSC

Two deputy directors, chairman’s ex-chauffeur among 17 arrested over PSC exam paper leak

The Criminal Investigation Department of police has arrested 17 people suspecting their links to leaking Public Service Commission examination papers.

Seven of them are current and former employees of the PSC, including two deputy directors and an assistant director.

They also include Abed Ali Jibon, a former chauffeur of the PSC chairman, after photos and videos of Abed offering prayers or describing his wealth went viral on social media.

Raids were conducted at various locations, including Dhaka, leading to their apprehension, said Touhidul Islam, a special superintendent of police at CID’s cyber investigation and operation wing.

An investigative report aired on Sunday by Channel 24, a private television station, exposed a syndicate's prolonged involvement in cheating on various exams, including Bangladesh Civil Service tests under the PSC, spanning more than a decade.

The report included images of six members of this syndicate.

Images circulating on Facebook depict the luxurious lifestyle of driver Abed and his family.

Following the broadcast, the CID launched an operation to bust the syndicate. Abed’s son Syed Sohanur Rahman Siam was also among the arrestees.

The others include PSC deputy directors Abu Zafar and Jahangir Alam, assistant director Alamgir Kabir, auditor Priyanath Roy, despatch rider Khalilur Rahman, and office assistant Sajedul Islam.