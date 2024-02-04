Prayer for peace draws curtain on first phase of Bishwa Ijtema

The first phase of the Bishwa Ijtema, one of the world's largest Muslim gatherings, has drawn to a close on its third day with prayers for the nation's welfare and lasting world peace.

People from across Bangladesh and other parts of the world streamed into Tongi to take part in the 'Akheri Munajat' or the final prayer service on Sunday.

Maulana Md Zubair Hasan, a senior cleric from Dhaka's Kakrail Mosque, the national headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat, conducted the prayer from a special platform at the Ijtema grounds.